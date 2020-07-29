91ºF

Sports

Marlins receive one additional positive Covid test, most players asymptomatic

Team remains in Philadelphia

David Lang, Executive Producer

Will Manso, Sports Director

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 21: Manager Don Mattingly #8 and the Miami Marlins stand in the dugout during the seventh inning of an exhibition game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
MIAMI – The Miami Marlins received one additional positive Covid-19 test on Wednesday.

The team remains in Philadelphia.

The team did more testing Wednesday, with the hope that no new positives will come in for the next round on Thursday.

If the testing is good, the team will begin to work on a plan to leave Philadelphia.

Until then, it’s wait and see.

Most of the players who have tested positive are asymptomatic.

Those players that have symptoms are mild and mostly runny noses, headaches, coughs, and soreness.

The Marlins will not play until at least next week.

A second round of testing came back from the Marlins opponent this past weekend, the Phillies, the entire team tested negative.

