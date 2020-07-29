Marlins receive one additional positive Covid test, most players asymptomatic

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins received one additional positive Covid-19 test on Wednesday.

The team remains in Philadelphia.

The team did more testing Wednesday, with the hope that no new positives will come in for the next round on Thursday.

If the testing is good, the team will begin to work on a plan to leave Philadelphia.

Until then, it’s wait and see.

Most of the players who have tested positive are asymptomatic.

Those players that have symptoms are mild and mostly runny noses, headaches, coughs, and soreness.

The Marlins will not play until at least next week.

A second round of testing came back from the Marlins opponent this past weekend, the Phillies, the entire team tested negative.