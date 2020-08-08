Canes Kick Off Fall Camp

Coral Gables – Hurricanes head football coach Manny Diaz said there was a moment of reflection during the team’s first practice of fall camp on Friday night. He said getting back and being “present” playing the game they all love was something they had missed.

"I think there was a real sense that tonight was not promised to us," Diaz said.

The Canes ran through their first official practice as they prepare to kick off the season against UAB on Thursday night, September 10th. The Canes have also made big splashes on the recruiting trail, and Diaz credited pro football hall of famer Ed Reed for his work in that department since taking over as chief of staff.

"It's not even just the name 'Ed Reed' when he talks to these young men," said Diaz. "It's who he is, his personality."

The Canes will be back on the practice field on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/ClayWPLG/status/1291910318545928194?s=20

https://twitter.com/ClayWPLG/status/1291907625240743937?s=20

https://twitter.com/ClayWPLG/status/1291906333822902277?s=20