Heat-Pacers playoff schedule released

MIAMI – The NBA released the Heat’s playoff schedule for Round 1 on Thursday night.
The Heat and Pacers will begin their No. 4-No. 5 seed matchup next Tuesday.
The games will be played inside the Orlando bubble, so neither team has a home court advantage.
The first two games will be matinees.
Here’s a list of the dates and times:
Game 1 Tuesday 8/18 4 p.m.
Game 2 Thursday 8/20 1 p.m.
Game 3 Saturday 8/22 3:30 p.m.
Game 4 Monday 8/24 6:30 p.m.
If necessary (times to be determined)
Game 5 Wednesday 8/26
Game 6 Friday 8/28
Game 7 Sunday 8/30