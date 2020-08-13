Heat-Pacers playoff schedule released

MIAMI – The NBA released the Heat’s playoff schedule for Round 1 on Thursday night.

The Heat and Pacers will begin their No. 4-No. 5 seed matchup next Tuesday.

The games will be played inside the Orlando bubble, so neither team has a home court advantage.

The first two games will be matinees.

Here’s a list of the dates and times:

Game 1 Tuesday 8/18 4 p.m.

Game 2 Thursday 8/20 1 p.m.

Game 3 Saturday 8/22 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 Monday 8/24 6:30 p.m.

If necessary (times to be determined)

Game 5 Wednesday 8/26

Game 6 Friday 8/28

Game 7 Sunday 8/30