86ºF

Sports

Heat-Pacers playoff schedule released

Series starts on Tuesday

David Lang, Executive Producer

Tags: heat, Heat
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat shoots the ball against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 10, 2020.
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat shoots the ball against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 10, 2020. (2020 Getty Images)

MIAMI – The NBA released the Heat’s playoff schedule for Round 1 on Thursday night.

The Heat and Pacers will begin their No. 4-No. 5 seed matchup next Tuesday.

The games will be played inside the Orlando bubble, so neither team has a home court advantage.

The first two games will be matinees.

Here’s a list of the dates and times:

Game 1 Tuesday 8/18 4 p.m.

Game 2 Thursday 8/20 1 p.m.

Game 3 Saturday 8/22 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 Monday 8/24 6:30 p.m.

If necessary (times to be determined)

Game 5 Wednesday 8/26

Game 6 Friday 8/28

Game 7 Sunday 8/30

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: