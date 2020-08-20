88ºF

Marlins-Mets game postponed because of Mets coronavirus cases

Marlins were hoping to get Rojas back on Thursday

FILE - In this Sunday, July 12, 2020, file photo, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly watches a baseball scrimmage at Marlins Park in Miami. Marlins Park will have a new look for its 2020 season debut Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, thanks to cozier dimensions and a switch to artificial turf. Also, the home team is in first place. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins’ game with the New York Mets has been postponed for Thursday night.

According to Major League Baseball, one player from the Mets and one coach tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins are no stranger to cancellations because of an outbreak.

Miami had 18 players miss games because of the virus.

The Marlins were hoping to get back Miguel Rojas for Thursday night’s game.

The Mets game tomorrow night against the Yankees at Citi Field has also been postponed.

The league plans to conduct additional testing and contract tracing.

