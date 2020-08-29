Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick misses team scrimmage after death of his mother

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will be away from the team for an undetermined amount of time following the death of his mother.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores informed the media of the passing of Fitzpatrick’s mother following a team scrimmage on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Fitzpatrick was seen on the field prior to the start of the scrimmage visibly upset. He walked off with Flores, who had his arm around Fitzpatrick, before the coach jogged back onto the field alone.

The veteran QB is expected to be the Dolphins starter when Week 1 arrives on Sept. 13.

It is not known whether Fitzpatrick’s absence will extend into the start of the season; Flores said he would give Fitzpatrick as much time off as he needed.

Miami’s backup quarterback situation is not clear, with rookie first round pick Tua Tagovailoa and former top pick Josh Rosen as the next men up.