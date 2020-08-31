Marlins trade for Starling Marte and deal Jonathan Villar, per reports

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are active ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Marlins have acquired outfielder Starling Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In exchange, the Marlins reportedly give up pitchers Caleb Smith and Humberto Mejia, and a player to be named later.

Marte, 31, is hitting .311 with 2 homers and 14 runs batted in for the last-place Diamondbacks.

He’s a veteran centerfielder but can play other outfield positions as well.

The Marlins are also trading infielder Jonathan Villar to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Villar was removed from Monday’s game.

He was seen in the dugout talking with manager Don Mattingly.

MLB Network’s Craig Mish reports that the main reason the Marlins traded Villar is because Isan Diaz has returned to the club and will take over second base.