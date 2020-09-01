The Latest: Escobedo moves into US Open men's bracket

Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, serves to Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

1 p.m.

Californian Ernesto Escobedo has moved into the men's singles bracket at the U.S. Open, filling the spot that opened when Benoit Paire tested positive for the coronavirus shortly before the start of the tournament.

Spain's Marcel Granollers was first in line to fill Paire's spot, but he declined in order to focus on doubles. Escobedo then moved in and will face Kamil Majchrzak on Tuesday.

___

11 a.m.

The second day of the U.S. Open is underway at Flushing Meadows with the Williams sisters ready to play and Andy Murray taking a big step in his comeback from hip surgery.

Serena Williams is scheduled to play during the day and Venus at night, looking to add to their combined eight titles at the U.S. Open. Serena has won the championship six times but has been runner-up each of the last two years in New York.

Murray is playing his first Grand Slam event since the 2019 Australian Open, before hip problems forced him to have surgery and start a long comeback.

Murray faces Yoshihito Nishioka in Arthur Ashe Stadium, followed by Serena Williams against Kristie Ahn.

The first day of the tournament didn't have any notable upsets. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka both advanced in night matches.

The weather is favorable, with a forecast of partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.67 degrees Celsius).

___

