Dolphins release QB Josh Rosen per reports

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins are releasing quarterback Josh Rosen, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Miami traded a second-round pick to Arizona for Rosen last season.

However, the former first-round pick was not able to establish himself in Miami.

There were rumors earlier this week that the Dolphins were open to trading Rosen, but now he’s being outright released.

The Dolphins have veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins took Tagovailoa with the No. 3 overall pick.

Head coach Brian Flores has not named a starter for the season opener against New England.