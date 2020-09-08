D’Eriq King honored to be Miami Hurricanes quarterback, ready to debut Thursday

D’Eriq King is ready to make his Miami Hurricanes debut this week.

On Thursday, the University of Houston transfer will make his first start as Miami’s quarterback against the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

King said, “It’s a great feeling. A couple of months ago nobody thought we’d be playing right now and now we the opportunity to go play a game Thursday night, only game on. It’s a great feeling. Just playing for the University of Miami is a lot of great history behind the program. A lot of players put this uniform on, put this helmet on, it’s an honor to go play my first game.”

King threw 6 touchdown passes during the Hurricanes last scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium.

He said it was encouraging, but there was also a lot to correct.

King was asked if he would possibly come back for another year with the Hurricanes. He said there are many factors that would determine if he’d stay or go. King pointed out that with Covid-19, things change daily.

King said the Hurricanes have also tackled social issues inside the locker room. Following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Wisconsin police, King said, “We definitely had a discussion about it, we talked about it all week honestly. We have a social justice council. I’m one of the leaders on that council. Let everybody air their feelings out... Just having a conversation it just opens up a lot. It was heavy on hearts because it happened again... Hopefully, one day everybody can just love each other."