Fitzpatrick excited to start season as QB1 for Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. – Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick can’t wait to the season on Sunday in New England.

The veteran quarterback was named the starter by head coach Brian Flores on Monday, ahead of the team’s top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Fitzpatrick said Tuesday, “There’s definitely a different feeling right now than there was last year at this exact time... I think right now there’s a great vibe in the building. In terms of the guys who have been on this team with the guys who have been added to this team, I think everybody is pulling in the same direction right now.”

Fitzpatrick said the team brought in the right guys and there is a great group of guys in the locker room.

In terms of expectation, Fitzpatrick smiled as he said, “I think raised expectations is relative since the expectations last year were probably zero, right?”

Fitzpatrick said, “I know we’re excited to see what happens this year. There’s so much uncertainty around the league. I know what we have here. I think we’ve put in a lot of work and we’re gelling right now.”

Fitzpatrick said that the New England game presents even more uncertainty because there will not be a crowd and there will be pumped in noise.

Last year, Fitzpatrick helped will the Dolphins to 5 wins on the season and was named the team’s MVP.