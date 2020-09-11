Hurricanes open season with win on big game from Cam’Ron Harris

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Cam’Ron Harris ran for 134 yards and scored twice to lead Miami to a 31-14 season-opening win over UAB on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Harris' second touchdown from 4 yards late in the third period gave Miami a 24-14 lead immediately after the Blazers of Conference USA got to within three on Spencer Brown’s 6-yard run.

Houston graduate transfer D’Eriq King threw for a touchdown and scored one for Miami, which became the first school from a Power 5 conference to begin the game-depleted 2020 season.