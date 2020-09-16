Those nuns rooting for the Miami Heat have some game

Nun-sanity is alive and well as the Miami Heat continue their run through the NBA playoffs.

Surely you caught the nuns among the virtual fans at Tuesday night’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Boston Celtics.

Yes, they are indeed apparently fans of the Heat’s all-rookie point guard Kendrick Nunn.

And if the team wants to extend its depth in that area, these sisters are ready to suit up.

The nuns are from Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in West Kendall, and last week they posted a video to Twitter letting coach Erik Spoelstra know that they’re game if needed.

On the video, we see evidence of a driving layup and a midrange jumper, which could come in handy depending on what adjustments the Celtics make after the Heat took Game 1 in overtime.

There’s also a dunk, but we’re going to have to go to video review of that.

In case you missed their appearance on the ESPN broadcast Tuesday night, you can see a clip below: