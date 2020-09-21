Hurricanes excited for intensity and stakes in showdown with Seminoles

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are fired up about the opportunity to host Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

That game will be broadcast in South Florida on Local 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The Canes are out to a 2-0 start this season after a 47-34 win at Louisville.

Canes head coach Manny Diaz said, “It’s still just game two. This a team that’s getting some of the details right week in and week out. We know we’ve got to put it together for Saturday night because it’s Miami-Florida State. It doesn’t matter what happened the week before, it doesn’t matter what the records are, the intensity of that game, the stakes of that game, the unlikely heroes at times that the game produces. I think that’s why we love to watch it and it’s certainly an honor to be a part of it.”

Florida State will be without head coach Mike Norvell. He tested positive for Covid-19.

Novell has been coaching virtually and told reporters Monday that he’s disappointed to miss the game.

Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen assumes the in-person head coaching role for the game.

Manny Diaz said the Hurricanes do have an organizational chart to deal with Covid-19 in case they run into a situation like the one Florida State is dealing with.

Diaz said that the one word he would use to describe Florida State is multiplicity.

Diaz said, “They present a lot of problems for you defensively. A lot of different schemes in the run game, in the throw game.”

Diaz said he expects a lot of trick plays and deceptive plays from Florida State.

Diaz raved about the Hurricanes new kicker Jose Borregales.

He hit a 57-yard field goal on Saturday night.

Diaz said it gives the team more confidence to know that the kicking game can come through. He also pointed out the excitement of the team on the sidelines when that kick went through on Saturday.