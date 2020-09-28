The Latest: Rain disrupts French Open, except under new roof

View of the empty seats on Suzanne Lenglen court as rain suspended most matches in the first round of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS – The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

11:30 a.m.

The new roof over Court Philippe Chatrier is again proving its worth on Day 2 of the French Open.

The court is hosting the only play as rain thwarted the start of all other matches at Roland Garros. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and 118th-ranked Oceane Dodin were dry for their first-round match with Chatrier’s retractable roof deployed from the outset.

No other matches started as scheduled on 12 other courts with rain falling and forecasters predicting dryer weather for the afternoon. Waterproof covers were deployed on all those courts to keep them from getting soaked.

