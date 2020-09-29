Doubleheader: Marlins playoff opener and Heat Finals Game 1 on Local 10 Wednesday

You can turn on Local 10 Wednesday and throw away the remote: We’re the home for both the Marlins' playoff opener and Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Lakers.

The Marlins' wild-card series against the Chicago Cubs begins at 2 p.m. Coverage of the NBA Finals starts at 8.

Local 10 has the entire Finals from the Disney bubble:

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4: L.A. Lakers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers at Miami Heat, 9 p.m.

Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 9: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (if necessary)