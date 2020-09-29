Sneak peek at the NBA Finals court where Heat and Lakers will meet

No, we won’t get to see the court at AmericanAirlines Arena all dressed up for the NBA Finals. And Jack Nicholson won’t be courtside at Staples Center.

But the floor will have a different look when the Heat and Lakers step onto it for Game 1 Wednesday night inside the Disney bubble.

The NBA revealed the court design above. As has been on the floor for all of the games since the league’s restart “Black Lives Matter” will be visible front and center.

As a reminder, all of the Finals games are on Local 10, with coverage of Game 1 beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday.