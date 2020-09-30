Watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight on Local 10

Local 10 has you covered for the entire NBA Finals, beginning with Game 1 tonight. Tune in starting at 8 p.m. for our Countdown to Tipoff featuring Will Manso and Clay Ferraro.

Game info

GAME 1: Wednesday, 9 p.m., AdventHealth Arena, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

LINE: Lakers -5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers face the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Los Angeles went 2-0 against Miami during the regular season.

The Lakers are 16-9 outside of conference play. Los Angeles is 25-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Heat are 14-16 in non-conference play. Miami is 43-21 when scoring at least 100 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 61.7% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers scoring 26.1 points per game, and is averaging 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. LeBron James is averaging 26.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Heat: Averaging 112.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 45.2% shooting.

Lakers: Averaging 113.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (right knee), Chris Silva: out (groin).

Lakers: Dion Waiters: day to day (groin).

