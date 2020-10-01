Preview: Heat try to even NBA Finals series Friday night on Local 10

The NBA Finals continue Friday night, with the Miami Heat trying to overcome adversity and claw back even with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Local 10 will have you covered with Countdown to Tipoff at 8 p.m. and then the game broadcast.

Game info

NBA FINALS: Lakers lead series 1-0

GAME 2: Friday, 9 p.m., AdventHealth Arena, Lake Buena Vista, Florida;

LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Lakers won Game 1 116-98. Anthony Davis scored 34 points to lead Los Angeles, while Jimmy Butler recorded 23 points in the loss for Miami. Heat starters Bam Adebayo (left shoulder strain) and Goran Dragic (left foot) left the game with injuries.

The Lakers are 16-9 outside of conference play. Los Angeles has a 7-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Heat are 14-16 in non-conference action. Miami is 23-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis leads the Lakers scoring 26.1 points per game, and is averaging 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. LeBron James is averaging 26.9 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Butler is averaging 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lakers: Averaging 114.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 44.8% shooting.

Heat: Averaging 111.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 45.2% shooting.

For the full series schedule, click here.