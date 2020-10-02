Marlins knock off Cubs, advance to NLDS vs. Braves

The Miami Marlins are still unbeaten in MLB postseason series.

Miami swept the Chicago Cubs out of the wild-card round with a 2-0 win Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field to set up a National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves next week in Houston.

The Marlins again did all their scoring in the seventh inning as Garrett Cooper homered and Magneuris Sierra added an RBI single. They had rallied for all their runs in the seventh inning of a 5-1 Game 1 victory Wednesday.

Rookie Sixto Sánchez pitched five scoreless innings in Friday’s Game 2, allowing four hits and striking out six as he became the youngest pitcher in Marlins history to make his postseason debut as a starter (22 years, 64 days).

The best-of-five series NLDS against Atlanta is scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday. It will be played at Houston’s Minute Maid Park as all remaining series are set for neutral sites to cut down on travel.

The Marlins are in the postseason for the third time in franchise history — all as a wild card — and they won the World Series in their previous two trips.