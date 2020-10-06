85ºF

Marlins leave Marté off NLDS roster against Braves

Associated Press

Starling Marte walks away after Marte was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
HOUSTON – The Miami Marlins have left outfielder Starling Marté off their NL Division Series roster against the Atlanta Braves because of a hand injury.

Marté fractured his left hand in Miami’s first wild-card game against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 30, though the Marlins had hoped he would be able to play in this series.

Manager Don Mattingly says Marté worked out on Monday and they didn’t feel comfortable that he would be able to play effectively in this series because of the injury.

The best-of-five series — which will be played entirely in Houston — begins today at 2:08 p.m. The games continue through Saturday, if necessary.

