Showdown between Miami and Clemson is Saturday night on Local 10

It’s the marquee game of the week in college football — No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson. And you can watch it on Local 10.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.
Both teams come in 3-0 and 2-0 in ACC play.
It’s the marquee game of the week in college football — No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson. And you can watch it on Local 10.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.
Both teams come in 3-0 and 2-0 in ACC play.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.