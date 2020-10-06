87ºF

Sports

Showdown between Miami and Clemson is Saturday night on Local 10

Tags: Miami Hurricanes
Local 10 is your home for the Miami-Clemson college football showdown Saturday night in primetime.
It’s the marquee game of the week in college football — No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson. And you can watch it on Local 10.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.

Both teams come in 3-0 and 2-0 in ACC play.

