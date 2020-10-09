The Latest: Kamiji wins all-Japanese wheelchair final

Japan's Yui Kamiji plays a shot against Japan's Momoko Ohtani in the women's wheelchair final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Yui Kamiji won her fourth French Open title in the women's wheelchair singles by beating Momoko Ohtani 6-2, 6-1 in an all-Japanese final.

Ohtani upset defending champion Diede de Groot to advance to the final. The Dutchwoman had beaten Kamiji in last year's final.

