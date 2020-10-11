Preview: Heat-Lakers Game 6 of NBA Finals Sunday night on Local 10

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat aren’t going down easily, and they can force a Game 7 of the NBA Finals if they can win Sunday night’s Game 6.

Local 10 will have you covered with Countdown to Tip-off at 6:30 p.m. and then the game broadcast.

Holding a 3-2 lead in the series, the Los Angeles Lakers can clinch their 17th championship, which would match the Boston Celtics for most all-time.

LeBron James is seeking his fourth title after winning two with Miami and one with Cleveland.

However, Butler has triple-doubled in two Heat wins and Miami is carrying momentum into Sunday night. A Game 7, if necessary, would be Tuesday night.

Game info

NBA FINALS: Lakers lead series 3-2

GAME 6: Sunday, 7:30 p.m., AdventHealth Arena, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

LINE: Lakers -5; over/under is 216

KEY STATS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 3.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.5 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Butler is averaging 23.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kyle Kuzma has shot 43.6% and is averaging 12.8 points for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Heat: Averaging 110.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.4% shooting.

Lakers: Averaging 113.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Goran Dragic: day to day (foot).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (heel), LeBron James: day to day (groin), Danny Green: day to day (finger).

Pregame reading

NBA Finals get intense, and Game 6 of Lakers-Heat looms

NBA says Lakers' Davis won’t be disciplined for incident involving Heat’s Crowder