Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 25 - 2020 Free Agency Class

SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 25 of the Chirping the Cats podcast is all about the handful of new additions made by the Florida Panthers during the first week of free agency. We hear from new Panthers players Markus Nutivaara, Radko Gudas, Carter Verhaeghe, Alexander Wennberg and Vinny Hinostroza, as well as general manager Bill Zito, as they talk about the process of a crazy offseason that landed each of them in South Florida.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android

1:20 Markus Nutivaara

4:35 Radko Gudas

9:05 Carter Verhaeghe

13:05 Alexander Wennberg

18:35 Vinny Hinostroza