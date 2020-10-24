Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 26 - Oct. 24, 2020

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 26 of Chirping the Cats we discuss a few of the Florida Panthers' key prospects looking to make the jump to the NHL, as well as several of Florida’s recent additions, with NHL.com’s AHL correspondent Patrick Williams.

He’s seen a lot of each player discussed on this episode and provides firsthand knowledge and educated insight into a group of players who the Panthers hope will be key elements to the upcoming season and beyond.

0:40 – Carter Verhaeghe

6:40 – Ryan Lomberg

11:40 – Owen Tippett

16:15 – Henrik Borgstrom

21:40 – Brady Keeper

27:05 – Aleksi Saarela

35:10 – Moving AHL affiliation from Springfield to Charlotte