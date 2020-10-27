FIU football game vs. Marshall postponed because of COVID-19 and injuries

MIAMI – Florida International University’s football game Friday night against Marshall has been postponed because of a “lack of available scholarship student-athletes,” the school announced.

FIU says the decision follows Conference USA’s guidelines for dealing with the virus “which require a threshold for the game to be played safely. The shortage is due to quarantining of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing, as well as injuries.”

A new date for the game will be announced at a later time, the school says.

FIU is 0-3 this season and also had its Oct. 17 game postponed because of coronavirus cases within the football program.

The next scheduled game is Nov. 7 at UTEP.