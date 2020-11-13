Udonis Haslem returning to Heat for 18th season

MIAMI – Udonis Haslem announced Friday that he’s returning for an 18th season with the Miami Heat.

Only five NBA players have spent a career of that length with one franchise. Dirk Nowitzki spent 21 years with Dallas, Kobe Bryant 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan spent 19 with San Antonio, John Stockton spent 19 with Utah and Reggie Miller spent 18 with Indiana.

Haslem doesn’t play much and hasn’t in years, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra lobbied for him to come back because of what he says and does in the locker room.