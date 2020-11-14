Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 27 - Mike McKenna

SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 27 of the Chirping the Cats podcast features a great goalie chat with 14-year veteran of the NHL and AHL Mike McKenna. He and host David Dwork chat about his brief time with the Panthers, where he had a front row seat to the dysfunction of 2016 in which Tom Rowe was named GM, Erik Gudbranson was traded, and Gerard Gallant was fired, all in the span of seven months.

Mike also talks about his impressive career that spanned nine NHL teams and more stops in the AHL than he could remember (not really, but close), the time his team’s bus caught fire on the way to a game and then playing in gear that reeked of smoke, his favorite buildings to visit and so much more!

1:00 – 14-year career that spanned 9 NHL teams and over a dozen AHL clubs

5:00 – Two seasons with the Panthers franchise; transitional time

8:10 – Some amazing NHL goalie teammates

11:25 – Best career moments

13:20 – Favorite arenas to visit and play in

16:25 – Travel stories; bus catches fire heading to a game

19:50 – Superstitions, routines and locker room habits

22:05 – Coaches that left a lasting impression

24:25 – Goalie equipment talk

32:45 – Virtual goalie coaching during COVID-19 pandemic