Inter Miami CF to face Nashville FC in postseason clash of freshman franchises

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF is just the seventh team in MLS history to clinch a playoff spot in its inaugural season.

With a victory over FC Cincinnati last weekend, and some help elsewhere in the league, Decision Day ended with nothing but smiles for the Herons in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami (7-13-3, 24 points) will face Nashville SC (8-7-8, 32 points), also a first-year franchise, in the play-in round of the MLS Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 20.

Nashville finished the season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference while Miami came in tenth, claiming the final playoff spot available.

Kickoff for that match is set for 9 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The winner will face Philadelphia Union, the top seed in the East and Supporters' Shied winner, in the first round of the MLS playoffs.

The Supporters' Shield is awarded annually to the team with the best regular season record.

Miami is expected to be without star midfielder Rudolfo Pizarro, who was called up to play in a pair of international friendly matches with Mexico’s national team.