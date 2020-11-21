No. 4 Clemson’s game at Florida State postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was postponed hours before kickoff Saturday when medical personnel from both schools could not agree it was safe to play amid the pandemic.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement, although it did not detail whether the game at Florida State was called off because of coronavirus issues.

No makeup date was announced, but Florida State coach Mike Norvell said he hoped it would be in December. Clemson's lone open date is Dec. 12. The ACC championship game is Dec. 19.

Star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was scheduled to make his first start since Oct. 24. He has missed the past two games, including the 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Norvell had also tested positive for the virus in September, missing the Seminoles' game with Miami.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said the school had followed all ACC protocol in the week leading to the game.

“We now look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium,” Radakovich said in a statement.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said in a statement "we hope to be able to play Clemson in December.” The Seminoles are scheduled to play Virginia next Saturday.

The ACC also announced several schedule changes. The Louisville at Boston College game recently moved to Dec. 12 will be played Nov. 28.

Wake Forest's game at Louisville will be played Dec. 19 instead of Nov. 28. The Demon Deacons' game with Duke, which was called off for this week, will not be rescheduled.

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said cancelling the Wake Forest game was the right thing to do given what his players have dealt with this season.

“Our players have been explicitly compliant, and continuing their isolated housing conditions without academic nor social settings for an additional two weeks would not be appropriate in this unsettling time,” Cutcliffe said in a statement.

There have been 18 postponements this week out of 62 scheduled games. It is the 81st on the season since schedules were set in late August — and believed to be the first game postponed on the day of the game.

