Drew Lock gets start at QB for Broncos vs. Dolphins

Drew Lock will get the start at quarterback when the Denver Broncos host the Miami Dolphins despite missing practice Wednesday with bruised ribs and a strained oblique he sustained last week against the Raiders.

Lock shared snaps with backup Brett Rypien after missing Wednesday’s practice. Also active are tight end Noah Fant (ribs) and cornerback Bryce Callahan, who was sick Friday.

The Broncos are without defensive end Shelby Harris for the third consecutive week and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell for the fourth week in a row as they recover from the novel coronavirus.

Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip) and guard Solomon Kindley (foot) are both active after being limited during the week and listed as questionable.

Quarterback Joe Flacco will get his fourth start of the season as the New York Jets visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Sam Darnold is out because of a shoulder injury.

The Chargers have defensive end Joey Bosa back after he missed the past two games because of a concussion. The team did place linebacker and leading tackler Kyzir White on the COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith will miss the game against Green Bay with a thumb injury, marking only the second time in the past 26 games Indianapolis has not had all five starting offensive linemen play. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo missed the Cleveland game in October with a rib injury and the Colts lost 32-23.

Colts tight end Jack Doyle will be active after clearing the concussion protocol on Friday.

Green Bay will be without running back Tyler Ervin, who has rib and wrist injuries but cornerback Kevin King and wide receiver Allen Lazard are expected to return from injuries. Lazard has not played since Week 3 because of a core injury. King missed the previous five games with an injured quadriceps.

The Minnesota Vikings signed a new long snapper this week, 33-year-old veteran Andre DePaola, after Austin Cutting’s low snap last week led to a failed extra point in a six-point win at Chicago. Rookie Ezra Cleveland is out with an ankle injury, replaced at right guard by Brett Jones, but tight end Irv Smith Jr. (groin) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (concussion) are back in the lineup after being listed as questionable.

The Cowboys have defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory active after listing them as questionable because of illness that cost them practice time this week.

DALLAS-MINNESOTA

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, WR Malik Turner, S Reggie Robinson, DE Bradley Anae, LB Justin March, OT Greg Senat, DE Ron’Dell Carter

Vikings: WR Tajaé Sharpe, S Curtis Riley, CB Dylan Mabin, LS Austin Cutting, DE Jordan Brailford, RG Ezra Cleveland, WR Dan Chisena

GREEN BAY-INDIANAPOLIS

Packers: P Drew Kaser, QB Jordan Love, CB Ka’Dar Hollman, RB Tyler Ervin, LB Jonathan Garvin, DL Montravious Adams

Colts: LB Matthew Adams, DE Ben Banogu, QB Jacob Eason, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Isaiah Rodgers, OT Braden Smith, TE Noah Togiai

NY JETS-LA CHARGERS

Jets: QB James Morgan, K/P Sergio Castillo, QB Sam Darnold, LB Blake Cashman, OL Cameron Clark

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, LB Emeke Egbule, OG Tyree St. Louis, OT Storm Norton, DE Jessie Lemonier, DT Cortez Broughton

MIAMI-DENVER

Dolphins: WR Lynn Bowden, FB Chandler Cox, RB DeAndre Washington, T Adam Pankey.

Broncos: QB Jeff Driskel, WR Tyrie Cleveland, CB Duke Dawson Jr., CB Kevin Toliver II, LB Joe Jones (calf), T Elijah Wilkinson, T Jake Rodgers (shoulder).

PHILADELPHIA-CLEVELAND

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Jason Huntley, S Rudy Ford, T Brett Toth, G Nate Herbig, WR Quez Watkins.

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, RB Dontrell Hilliard, CB Robert Jackson, S Jovante Moffatt, LB Tae Davis, DE Joe Jackson.

CINCINNATI-WASHINGTON

Bengals: WR Mike Thomas, OL Fred Johnson, G B.J. Finney, G Keaton Sutherland, K Austin Seibert

Washington: WR Dontrelle Inman, WR Jeff Badet, T Cornelius Lucas, DE Ryan Anderson, LB Jared Norris, S Deshazor Everett

TENNESSEE-BALTIMORE

Titans: WR Adam Humphries, S Kenny Vaccaro, CB Adoree Jackson, LS Matt Orzech, G Rodger Saffold, TE MyCole Pruitt, DL Larrell Murchison.

Ravens: DL Calais Campbell, DL Brandon Williams, S Geno Stone, DE Jihad Ward, OL Ben Bredeson.

PITTSBURGH-JACKSONVILLE

Steelers: QB Joshua Dobbs, LB Jayrone Elliott, RB Jaylen Samuels, RB Trey Edmunds, DE Isaiah Buggs

Jaguars: QB Gardner Minshew, WR Laviska Shenault, TE James O’Shaughnessy, WR Collin Johnson, OL K.C. McDermott, CB Sidney Jones, LB Quincy Williams, TE Tyler Davis

NEW ENGLAND-HOUSTON

Patriots: RB Sony Michel, DB Myles Bryant, RB J.J. Taylor, DT Adam Butler, QB Brian Hoyer, WR Isaiah Ford.

Texans: QB Josh McCown, FB Cullen Gillaspia, LT Laremy Tunsil, G Senio Kelemete, WR Isaiah Coulter, DE Nate Orchard.

ATLANTA-NEW ORLEANS

Falcons: QB Kurt Benkert, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Tyler Hall, T John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat

Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Chase Hansen, OL Derrick Kelly, TE Josh Hill, RB Dwayne Washington, DL Malcolm Roach

DETROIT-CAROLINA

Lions: QB David Blough, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Danny Amendola, RB D’Andre Swift, OL Logan Stenberg, DL Da’Shawn Hand, DE Austin Bryant.

Panthers: QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Christian McCaffrey, LT Russell Okung, RG John Miller, CB Donte Jackson, S Sam Franklin.

