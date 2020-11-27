Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa listed as questionable for Sunday’s Jets game

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa has an injury to the thumb on his left hand, his throwing hand.

He has been limited in practice since Wednesday.

On Friday, head coach Brian Flores said, “We’ve got to watch the film, see what it looks like and then we’ll make a decision.”

Guard Solomon Kindley and running back Salvon Ahmed are both listed as out for Sunday’s game.

Flores added, “Any time there’s anything, you’ve got to make a declaration. So we have to watch the film and see what it looks like.”

Flores was asked if the injury to Tagovailoa would impact his grip. Flores said, “Any time you have an injury to any body part- whether it’s a foot, hand, shoulder- any hindrance is a hindrance is a hindrance. I think we just try to work through it, treat it. And that’s what Tua’s doing like any other player. As far as- and everyone’s a little bit different- so some guys, it’s their legs that if they don’t have any legs under them, then that’s what’s a hindrance. Some other guys, it’s a shoulder. So I can’t say specifically for Tua or really any other player as far as what exactly what they can play through or not play through. I know he’s a tough, tough kid. He wants to play and we’ll see how this goes.”