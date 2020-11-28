75ºF

Hurricanes football game against Wake Forest postponed due to COVID-19

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Another schedule change has been announced for the Miami Hurricanes football team due to the novel coronavirus.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has postponed the Hurricanes game against Wake Forest that was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

According to the ACC, the postponement is due to “positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wake Forest football team.”

The game was set to be played at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

There has been no indication of when the game will be rescheduled.

Multiple reports have indicated that the ACC is considering a different opponent to play against Miami on Dec. 5.

The Hurricanes (7-1) are ranked No. 10 in the country.

