Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says focus is on Cincinnati, not playoffs

DAVIE, Fla. – Dolphins head coach Brian Flores wants his team to focus on this week, not look ahead.

The Dolphins beat the Jets 20-3 on Sunday, to move into a playoff spot, as things stand right now.

Flores said that in December, “You hope that the team is building. Execution is probably the thing you need at this time of year. Everyone has 11 games under their belts or more. You have a pretty good team for what teams do well, don’t do well. It’s about execution.”

On running back Myles Gaskin, Flores said that he can help with running, pass protection and some special teams. Right now, he’s working his way back, but they’re going to see how he feels over the course of the week.

Flores does not want the team to focus on the playoffs.

Flores said, “take this one game at a time. I think this is a game that these guys have played since they were kids, coached it also, to make it into something that it’s not. It’s about fundamentals, technique and execution.”

Flores said the team will focus on practicing the right way and try to execute during the game.

As for a possible return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Flores said there’s no answer yet, “No. We’re not. We’ll see how it goes. Obviously, he was limited on Friday. He’s treating, he’s rehabbing. We’re taking it one day at a time. I don’t even want to get ahead to Wednesday’s practice. He had some things he did today, some things he’ll do tomorrow.”

Flores said he will not address the stakes of what the players are playing for.

Flores said, “You can’t to where you want to get without handling what’s right in front of you. Maybe some other people can, that hasn’t been the case for me in my life. You don’t just jump to graduations and things like that. You have to deal with what’s in front of you... I understand the question... My dealings with coaches and players around this league is they try to deal with what’s in front of them. That’s just my experience. That’s just me.”

The Dolphins host the Bengals on Sunday.