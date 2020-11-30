Miami Sports Pod - No Tua, No Cry

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s all about the Miami Dolphins on this week’s Miami Sports Pod, as Local 10′s Will Manso and Clay Ferraro break down the Fins 20-3 victory over the New York Jets and whether or not there is a quarterback controversy brewing between veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

:36 It was the Dolphins taking care of a bad football team

2:53 How do Fins get things going on offense when Tua is back?

3:50 They have no running game

6:00 Biggest offensive problem is the line has taken a step back

7:30 It’s not Tua’s game to throw to a guy who isn’t open

10:20 Need to find plays that Tua likes

12:30 It will fall on Chan Gailey to figure this out

14:15 How do you raise the ceiling for this team?

16:22 The Dolphins are ahead of schedule

19:00 Dolphins in position to make waves in the future