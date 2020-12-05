Dolphins activate Myles Gaskin off IR, clearing way for RB’s return

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will get a big boost in the backfield at a time when the team desperately needs it.

Running back Myles Gaskin has been activated off Injured Reserve, the Dolphins announced Saturday.

That sets up Gaskin to return to Miami’s lineup for the first time since the team’s Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Gaskin led the team in rushing at the time of his injury with 387 yards and 2 touchdowns off 100 carries. He’s also a commodity as a receiver out of the backfield, as evidenced by his 30 receptions for an additional 198 yards.

The 23-year-old’s potential return comes at a time when Miami was running out of warm bodies to run the ball.

Salvon Ahmed, who had filled in admirably for the injured Gaskin, is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a shoulder injury.

Also doubtful for Sunday is running back DeAndre Washington due to a sore hamstring.

“We’ve just got to fight through a little bit of adversity and then the next guy’s got to step up and play,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said earlier this week when discussing the injured running backs. “It’s a team game. There’s 53 guys on the roster and if somebody for whatever reason can’t be out there, the next guy’s got to be able to step up and play, and I think they’re ready to do that. That’s what I like about this team. They pull for each other, they support one another and if someone’s got to – for whatever reason whether it’s injury or COVID or whatever the case may be – the next guy’s ready to step up.”

On a positive note, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable to play after missing last week’s win over the New York Jets with an injured thumb on his throwing hand.

Tagovailoa was a limited participant in practice all week and was throwing with a wrap around the injured thumb.

Miami (7-4) enters Sunday in possession of the No. 6 seed in the AFC Playoff picture. They are a 10-point favorite against the visiting Bengals (2-8-1), who will be playing without rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

He suffered a season-ending knee injury during Cincinnati’s Week 11 loss to Washington.