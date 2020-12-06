Report: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to start against Cincinnati

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins appear poised to get their star rookie QB back under center.

According to multiple reports, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Dolphins on Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa missed Miami’s last game, a win over the hapless New York Jets, due to a injury to the thumb on this throwing hand.

Tua practiced all week in a limited capacity and did so while wearing a wrap on his hand and thumb.

Miami (7-4) currently holds the six seed in the AFC Playoff race; the top seven in each conference will qualify for the postseason.