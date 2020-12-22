These photos of Tiger Woods, son golfing are so sweet

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/)

The joy of Father’s Day came about six months early for Tiger Woods over the weekend.

After all, what’s better than playing a round of golf with your young son?

Actually for Woods, it was even better than that.

Tiger got to play two rounds with his 11-year-old boy Charlie, who got his first taste of tournament action in Orlando during the two-day PNC Championship, a father-son tournament featuring golf professionals.

It’s well-documented the relationship Tiger had with his late father, Earl Woods, who got him in the game at a young age and saw Tiger become a prodigy.

At age 2, Tiger was shown swinging the club beautifully on “The Mike Douglas Show” alongside Bob Hope and Jimmy Stewart, and his legend only grew from there.

Tiger has tried to take a different approach with Charlie, according to an article on ESPN.

Even though Charlie was the youngest player ever to compete in the tournament, his growth in the game of golf has been more private and behind the scenes, which has been by Tiger’s design.

It was Tiger’s idea to have Charlie play in this tournament, according to ESPN, but it was all about having fun and making memories.

Judging by the adorable photos below, it seems those objectives were achieved and Team Woods did just that during a seventh-place finish.

In addition, we couldn’t help but notice that Charlie sure looked like he had a great swing and putting stroke already. Do you think Charlie has a future in golf?

Check out all the cute photos below, from Getty Images, and let us know in the comments below.

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann) (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann) (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)

Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann) (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann.) (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann.) (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann.) (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)

Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)