5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ most famous fans

Hulk Hogan follows the play from a front-row seat in the second quarter of a preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 23, 2003 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa.

As the NFL gets going again, we thought we’d take a look at some of the more well-known Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans who have made their allegiances known.

Some of these are a bit more obvious, but perhaps we’ll surprise you with someone on our list.

And you can take solace in the fact that next time you’re cursing at your TV, angry about the latest holding penalty, maybe Hulk Hogan is right there with you -- in spirit, at least.

1. Dick Vitale

The animated ESPN announcer and analyst has been a fan his whole life, and reportedly has been a season ticket-holder, too.

2. Nick Carter

The Backstreet Boy has appeared on the NFL Network to talk about his team, and is known for being one of the Bucs’ more outspoken celebrity fans.

Carter’s passion for the team, and career as an entertainer, was catapulted when he had the opportunity to perform for fans during the Buccaneers’ halftime shows in the early 1990s, a memory he holds onto fondly. Read more.

3. Brittany Snow

Snow, of “Pitch Perfect” fame, who hails from Tampa, has shown her support for the Buccaneers, and was included on this list of celebrity fans.

4. Hulk Hogan

Legendary wrestling star Hulk Hogan, who reportedly lives in Clearwater, has followed the team for years.

He’s even visited training camp and posed for photos with some of the players. ESPN called him a superfan.

5. Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend a gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

OK, this one might be obvious, or you’re thinking, “Of course Gisele is a fan. She’s married to quarterback Tom Brady!”

But we couldn’t leave her off this list. Sure, she might be a fan of any team her husband were to play for, but safe to say, she’s got to be pulling for the Bucs these days, considering Brady’s legacy.

The Brazilian model, activist and businesswoman has been married to Brady since 2009.

