67ºF

Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson linked to Miami Dolphins in potential blockbuster trade that would include Tua Tagovailoa

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sports, NFL, Dolphins, Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The ink is barely dry on the NFL’s regular season but there is already some major trade speculation, and the Miami Dolphins are right in the middle of it.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is not happy with the team and could request a trade.

While the 25-year-old’s contract does include a no-trade clause, Mortenson reports that Watson would consider a trade to the Dolphins in a deal Tua Tagovailoa is among the compensation going back to the Texans.

Watson has reportedly grown frustrated with Houston about “the team’s insensitivity to social justice, including hiring practices,” according to Mortensen.

Miami currently owns a plethora of 2021 draft picks, including first-round and second-round picks that once belonged to Houston. They were sent to the Dolphins in the Laremy Tunsil trade.

In terms of high selections, the Dolphins currently own the No. 3 and No. 18 picks in the upcoming Draft, as well as two picks in the second round.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: