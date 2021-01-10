Report: Deshaun Watson linked to Miami Dolphins in potential blockbuster trade that would include Tua Tagovailoa

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MIAMI – The ink is barely dry on the NFL’s regular season but there is already some major trade speculation, and the Miami Dolphins are right in the middle of it.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is not happy with the team and could request a trade.

While the 25-year-old’s contract does include a no-trade clause, Mortenson reports that Watson would consider a trade to the Dolphins in a deal Tua Tagovailoa is among the compensation going back to the Texans.

Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the @MiamiDolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

Watson has reportedly grown frustrated with Houston about “the team’s insensitivity to social justice, including hiring practices,” according to Mortensen.

Miami currently owns a plethora of 2021 draft picks, including first-round and second-round picks that once belonged to Houston. They were sent to the Dolphins in the Laremy Tunsil trade.

In terms of high selections, the Dolphins currently own the No. 3 and No. 18 picks in the upcoming Draft, as well as two picks in the second round.