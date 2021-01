PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 Sports anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro dive into the rumor bomb that was dropped on the football world suggesting that Houston Texans star QB Deshaun Watson may demand a trade, and his preferred destination might just be Miami.

They also discuss the postponement of a Miami Heat road game in Boston due to COVID-19 concerns.

