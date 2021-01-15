Highly rated teen Cuban infielder among Marlins’ international signings

MIAMI – An 18-year-old infielder from Cuba is among 11 players from four countries to sign with the Miami Marlins during Major League Baseball’s international signing period.
Yiddi Cappe is widely regarded as one of baseball’s top 10 international prospects. He has played shortstop in national competition in Cuba since he was 16.
The Marlins also signed players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico.
Below is a list of the 11 players who have signed:
Luis Baldiris, LHP, Venezuela
Yiddi Cappe, INF, Cuba
Reiner Chourio, INF, Venezuela
Oscar Colina, OF, Venezuela
Edward Duran, C, Venezuela
Kevin Guerrero, OF, Dominican Republic
Gerardo Hernandez, RHP, Dominican Republic
Jesus Hernandez, INF, Venezuela
Ronald Hernandez, C, Venezuela
Jesus Leon, LHP, Mexico
Jhoniel Serrano, RHP, Venezuela