Nunn, Adebayo lead Heat past Raptors 111-102

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat passes away from Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors during a game at Amalie Arena on January 20, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA – Kendrick Nunn scored 28 points and the injury-plagued Miami Heat pulled away in the second half for a 111-102 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami and Kelly Olynyk added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Nunn had scored just 33 points all season before his 18-point game on Monday night.

He came off the bench in this one and shot 9 of 12 and had eight rebounds in 35 minutes.

Fred VanVleet had 24 points and nine assists for the Raptors whose three-game winning streak ended.