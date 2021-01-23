Heat comeback effort falls short, Raptors win 101-81

Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors shoots during a game against the Miami Heat at Amalie Arena on January 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. – Norman Powell scored 23 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and the Toronto Raptors recovered in the second half after blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Miami Heat 101-81.

Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors, who never trailed on their way to avenging a loss to the Heat on Wednesday night.

Kendrick Nunn led the Heat (6-8) with 20 points, but the injury-riddled defending Eastern Conference champions made just seven of 31 3-point shots (22.7%) in losing for the fourth time in six games.

Bam Adebayo had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Miami will look to bounce back from the loss on Saturday night when they face James Harden and the Nets in Brooklyn. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. from Barclays Center.