Brian Flores says Dolphins have had conversations with WR DeVonta Smith

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after scoring against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MOBILE, Ala. – The Miami Dolphins have been talking with Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

The Alabama wide receiver is the first player at his position to pick up that honor since Desmond Howard at Michigan.

The Dolphins have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft, along with the No. 18 pick.

Miami has a clear need at wide receiver.

On Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores was interviewed at the Senior Bowl.

The Dolphins coaching staff is working with one of the teams.

Flores said, “We’ve had some conversations. Look he’s obviously a very talented player, very productive player in college. Someone who is I think going to have a very good NFL career.”

Smith did not participate in the Senior Bowl, but travelled to Mobile to meet with teams.

Flores continued, “He’s tough. He’s smart. We would’ve loved to have seen him this week. But it’s good to kind of meet him. Seen him in practice I mean. But it’s good to meet him, spend time with him and find out what kind of person he is. The football character, the toughness, the competitiveness, he’s a very good player.”

If the Dolphins draft Smith, it would be a reunion with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The duo played together in college.

During Tagovailoa’s freshman year, he threw the game-winning pass in the National Championship game, it was caught by Smith.

Smith was interviewed by NFL Network on Tuesday and admitted that he and Tagovailoa had discussed potentially running it back, meaning getting the opportunity to play together again.