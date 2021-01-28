Miami football schedule released for 2021

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – From Alabama to Duke, the Miami Hurricanes’ full 2021 football schedule was released Thursday morning by the ACC.

We already knew the season would kick off with a showdown against the defending champion Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here’s how the whole schedule shapes up:

SEPT. 4. vs. Alabama (in Atlanta, Ga.)

SEPT. 11 vs. Appalachian State (Hard Rock Stadium)

SEPT. 18 vs. Michigan State (Hard Rock Stadium)

SEPT. 25 vs. Central Connecticut State (Hard Rock Stadium)

SEPT. 30 vs. Virginia (Hard Rock Stadium)

OCT. 16 at North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

OCT. 23 vs. N.C. State (Hard Rock Stadium)

OCT. 30 at Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

NOV. 6 vs. Georgia Tech (Hard Rock Stadium)

NOV. 13 at Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

NOV. 20 vs. Virginia Tech (Hard Rock Stadium)

NOV. 27 at Duke (Durham, N.C.)

Kickoff times are to be announced