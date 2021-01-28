Vote for the best Super Bowl Halftime performance in our bracket

Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Some people watch the Super Bowl for the game, some watch it for the commercials and others watch it for the halftime performance.

The halftime performances over the years have changed drastically. For a while, it was the classic rock bands of yesteryear performing all their hits, but ever since Madonna took the stage in 2013, the performances have become full-on productions, with lasers, pyrotechnics and hundreds of back-up dancers.

So this got us thinking: Do you have a favorite Super Bowl halftime performance? We created a bracket so you, our viewers and readers, can pick the ultimate halftime performance. Will it be Prince? Lady Gaga? The Rolling Stones? You never know!

You can pick your choices below, and come back the next day to pick for the next round. This should be lots of fun!

All photos from Getty.