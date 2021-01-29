Clippers rally from 18 points down, top ailing Heat 109-105

Luke Kennard #5 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on January 28, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Actual ticketholders were back at a Miami Heat game for the first time since March.

The Los Angeles Clippers had many of them deciding to leave early.

Nicolas Batum scored 18 points and the Clippers used a 20-2 run in the third quarter to help fuel what became a 109-105 win over the short-handed and reeling Heat on Thursday night.

Lou Williams had 17 for the Clippers, who were again without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George because of the league’s virus protocols.

Tyler Herro returned after missing seven games with neck spasms and scored 19 points for Miami, which dropped its fifth straight and was without seven players.