Texier’s shootout goal lifts Blue Jackets over Panthers 3-2

Alexandre Texier #42 of the Columbus Blue Jackets beats Chris Driedger #60 of the Florida Panthers for the game winning goal in the shootout at Nationwide Arena on January 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Alexandre Texier slickly beat Chris Driedger five-hole in the fourth round of a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Florida Panthers 3-2.

Texier skated slowly in on Driedger and poked the puck between his pads with the back of his stick. Columbus’ Elvis Merzlikins sealed it by denying Patric Hornqvist, who scored the winning goal in a shootout between the teams Tuesday night.

Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen tied it in the third period, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal for the Panthers.

Driedger finished with 29 saves.

Florida will head to Detroit for a back-to-back weekend set with the Red Wings beginning Saturday.

The Blue Jackets will remain in Columbus, where they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.