Heponiemi OT goal lifts Panthers to 3-2 win over Red Wings in NHL debut

Aleksi Heponiemi of the Florida Panthers celebrates his overtime winning goal with teammates at Little Caesars Arena on January 30, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Aleksi Heponiemi made the most of his NHL debut by scoring with 2:15 left in overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Heponiemi scored from the left side of the net after Anthony Duclair lifted the puck over an opponent’s stick and across the crease to set up the game-winner.

Duclair was stopped seconds earlier on a breakaway.

Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves, including one with his left skate late in the third period to stop Mathias Brome’s backhander.

Detroit’s Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi had goals.